Washington [US], August 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States has confirmed more than 44,000 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the last 24 hours, according to data provided by the US-based Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

Nearly 1,000 COVID-19 patients have died over the same period.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un ‘Dead’, Says Expert After Reports Claim North Korean Leader Is In Coma; Sister Kim Yo-Jong Likely to Take Over.

According to the latest figures, the number of those infected in the US has increased by 44,572 and the death toll has risen by 983, compared to 48,693 and 1,108, respectively, registered the day before.

Given the update, the US' total cases count since the outbreak has reached 56,68,245, while 176,408 patients have died. In addition, more than 1.9 million people have recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Ex-Ambassador to Indonesia, Syed Mustafa Anwar, Sold Embassy Building Illegally at ‘Throwaway Price’.

Globally, according to the university, more than 23 million people have been infected with the virus, and over 805,000 of them have died since the outbreak of the pandemic. Meanwhile, about 15 million patients have fully recovered. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)