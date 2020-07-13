California [US], July 13 (ANI): Several US sailors suffered injuries following an apparent explosion and fire on a naval ship in San Deigo, California on Sunday, US media reported citing the US Navy.

Authorities were working to put out the fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The agency said it was working with federal firefighters to extinguish the blaze, the cause of which was not reported.

"Local, base and shipboard fire fighting teams are responding to a fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) located on Naval Base San Diego. More information to follow," Naval Surface Forces tweeted

The ABC News reported that the department said that several sailors were being treated for a "variety" of injuries at the scene. (ANI)

