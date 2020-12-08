Washington, Dec 7 (PTI) The United States on Monday slapped sanctions on 14 Chinese officials, including a Tibetan, for their actions to undermine the autonomy of Hong Kong.

Announcing the sanctions, which also include visa restrictions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China's National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) has effectively "neutered" the ability of the people of Hong Kong to choose their elected representatives.

These actions demonstrate Beijing's complete disregard for its international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a treaty registered at the United Nations in 1984, enlisting the sovereign and administrative arrangement for Hong Kong after 1 July 1997.

Pompeo said 14 Vice-Chairpersons of the NPCSC have been designated in the sanctions list for developing, adopting, or implementing Chinese law on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The NPCSC had earlier unanimously voted to adopt the National Security Law -- that Beijing has used repeatedly to stifle dissent and arrest those who protest Beijing's oppressive policies.

"Today, the Department of State is holding accountable those responsible for these brazen acts," Pompeo said.

The sanctioned officials are Wang Chen, Cao Jianming, Zhang Chunxian, Shen Yueyue, Ji Bingxuan, Arken Imirbaki, Wan Exiang, Chen Du, Wang Dongming, Padma Choling, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, and Wu Weihua.

Padma Choling, 68, was chairperson of the Tibetan Autonomous Region from January 2010 to January 2013.

In 2018, Padma was elected as the Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. He is a member of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

Pompeo said the sanctioned officials and their immediate family members will be barred from travelling to the United States.

Their assets within the jurisdiction of the United States or in the possession or control of US persons will be blocked and the US citiznes are generally prohibited from dealing with them.

“Our actions today underscore that the United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to hold Beijing accountable for undermining Hong Kong's promised autonomy. The United States again urges Beijing to abide by its international commitments and to heed the voices of many countries, which have condemned its actions," Pompeo said.

