Washington [US] March 21 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday imposed new sanctions on three procurement networks that are supporting Iran's ballistic missile, nuclear and defense programmes, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

It said the procurement networks, based in Iran, Turkey, Oman and Germany,had procured carbon fiber, epoxy resins and other missile-applicable goods, it said.

Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) targeted three procurement networks -- based in Iran, Turkiye, Oman, and Germany -- that have supported Iran's ballistic missile, nuclear, and defense programs, it said in a statement.

The action was taken in pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their means of delivery.

"These networks have procured carbon fiber, epoxy resins, and other missile-applicable goods for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization (IRGC ASF SSJO), Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), other U.S.-designated entities in Iran's defense industrial base, and Iran Centrifuge Technology Company (TESA), which is linked to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI)," it added.

"Through complex covert procurement networks, Iran seeks to supply rogue actors around the world with weapons systems that fuel conflict and risk countless civilian lives," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. "The United States will continue to use our tools to disrupt these networks and hold accountable those countries that would help proliferate Iran's drones and missiles."

The White House said in a statement that the "United States is today imposing sanctions on procurement networks based in Iran, Turkiye, Oman, and Germany that have acquired goods for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization, Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL), the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, and other U.S.-sanctioned entities that are part of Iran's military-industrial base".

This action builds on OFAC's June 6, 2023 and October 18, 2023 designations targeting third-country procurement networks supporting the IRGC, MODAFL, and their subsidiaries' ballistic missile production. The U.S. Department of State designated the IRGC and MODAFL pursuant to E.O. 13382 on October 25, 2007 in connection with Iran's ballistic missile program. MODAFL oversees a range of subsidiaries involved in ballistic missile production.

The US Department of State designated the IRGC ASF SSJO, which is involved in ballistic missile research and flight test launches, pursuant to E.O. 13382 on July 18, 2017.

The United States is committed to using all available tools to expose and disrupt the networks supporting Iran's reckless proliferation.

"The United States is committed to using all available tools to expose and disrupt the networks supporting Iran's reckless proliferation of weapons that destabilizes the Middle East and enables Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine," the White House statement added. (ANI)

