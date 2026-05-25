World News | US Secret Service Director Lauds Officers for Ops During WH Shooting

Washington DC [US], May 25 (ANI): Sean M Curran, Director of the US Secret Service, lauded the work done by its officers during the White House shooting incident on Sunday.

In his statement regarding the shooting incident on 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, he said, "I want to recognise the quick and decisive response demonstrated by our Secret Service police officers last night in confronting an armed gunman. Their training, vigilance, positioning and immediate actions were instrumental in saving lives. Our officers continue to operate heroically in a heightened political threat environment."

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"We are grateful no officers were injured and appreciate the strong support from our federal and local partners. Our thoughts are also with the innocent bystander who was wounded during this incident. The Secret Service is hopeful he will make a full recovery," he added.

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US President Donald Trump on Sunday thanked the law enforcement authorities and the Secret Service agents for the swift action in gunning down the person responsible for a shooting incident near the White House.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President claimed that the accused had a violent history and highlighted how the shooting happened shortly after the one which took place at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country's most cherished structure. The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates," he said.

"This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent's Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!", he added. (ANI)

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