Islamabad [Pakistan], April 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday agreed to resolve the issue of US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan during the US's complete withdrawal from the Islamic State back in August 2021, after a two-decade-long war, as per a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan.

According to the statement, Rubio made the announcement during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation between the two nations, with Dar reiterating Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the US, emphasising enhanced cooperation in trade, investment, and counter-terrorism.

"The two leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Secretary Rubio agreed on the need to resolve the issue of US Military equipment left behind in Afghanistan," the statement read.

"The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional security, and economic cooperation. During the call, DPM/FM Dar reiterated Pakistan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the United States. He emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas such as trade, investment and counter-terrorism," the statement added.

Secretary Rubio further echoed the sentiment for trade and investment with Pakistan, particularly in critical minerals, stating that "cooperation in economy and trade would be the hallmark of future relations between the two countries."

Meanwhile, Secretary Rubio expressed his gratitude towards Pakistan for the arrest and transfer to the United States of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, as per a statement from the Spokesperson of the US State Department, Tammy Bruce.

Bruce stated that Secretary Rubio emphasised Pakistan's importance in cooperation on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration and also discussed the matter of the US's reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan.

"Secretary Rubio thanked Pakistan for the arrest and transfer to the United States of ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah, and the Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dar underscored the importance of continued cooperation on counterterrorism. Secretary Rubio also emphasised the importance of Pakistan's cooperation on law enforcement and addressing illegal immigration. They discussed US reciprocal tariffs on Pakistan and how to make progress toward a fair and balanced trade relationship," the statement from the US State Department read.

Secretary Rubio and Pakistan's Deputy PM Dar also expressed enthusiasm for collaborating on global challenges during Pakistan's two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which started on January 1, this year. (ANI)

