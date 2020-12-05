Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): The United States reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases on Saturday at 227,885, according to John Hopkins University (JHU).

The new cases reported on Saturday have gone past over 217,000 new cases reported on Friday, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | Cyber Attack in Moscow: PickPoint Online Order Delivery Service Hacked by Unknown Hackers.

The cases reported on Friday was also a record in terms of new cases.

According to the JHU's real-time tracker, the US confirmed 227,885 new cases over the past 24 hours taking the overall count to over 14.3 million.

Also Read | Anti-Vaxxers Pose a Threat to COVID-19 Vaccine: Here’s How Misinformation and Fake News Can Challenge Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout.

The death toll due to the disease increased by 2,607 in the last 24 hours and has gone over 279,000.

More than 5.4 million patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the US. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)