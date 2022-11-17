San Juan, Nov 16 (AP) Federal agents said they seized USD 2 million worth of cocaine on Wednesday that was strewn on a beach in Puerto Rico and discovered the body of a man trapped under a nearby boat that was carrying the drugs.

Agents detected the boat travelling without lights near the northwest coastal town of Quebradillas in the pre-dawn hours and followed it at a distance, said US Customs and Border Protection spokesman Jeffrey Quiñones. When agents arrived on the beach, they found the boat had capsized, he said.

Quiñones added that an undetermined number of other people who were on the boat fled. Agents seized 198 pounds (90 kilograms) of cocaine. It's not clear if the fugitives were carrying more drugs with them, Quiñones said.

An autopsy for the unidentified man is pending.(AP)

