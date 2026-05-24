World News | US Senator Lindsey Graham Warns Iran Deal Could Fuel Militancy in Lebanon and Iraq, Escalate Strait of Hormuz Risks

Washington, DC [US], May 24 (ANI): US Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday warned that any deal with Iran that allows it to grow stronger over time could increase instability in Lebanon and Iraq and worsen tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Graham said in a post on X, "If it is perceived in the region that a deal with Iran allows the regime to survive and become more powerful over time, we will have poured gasoline on the conflicts in Lebanon and Iraq. A deal that is perceived to allow Iran to survive and possess the ability to control the Strait in the future will put Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Shia militias in Iraq on steroids."

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https://x.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/2058272548144734334?s=20

Graham also raised concerns about the security risks associated with any deal that permits Iran to pose a threat to important maritime routes.

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"If a deal is struck to end the Iranian conflict because it is believed that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be protected from Iranian terrorism and Iran still possesses the capability to destroy major Gulf oil infrastructure, then Iran will be perceived as being a dominate force requiring a diplomatic solution," he said in a post on X.

https://x.com/LindseyGrahamSC/status/2058245974733058140?s=20

He further warned that the balance of power in the region could shift if Iran is seen as capable of threatening global energy routes and Gulf infrastructure.

"This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability the inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel. Also, it makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate. I personally am a skeptic of the idea that Iran cannot be denied the ability to terrorize the Strait and the region cannot protect itself against Iranian military capability. It is important we get this right," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Embassy in Zimbabwe responded on social media, saying, "The strait of Hormuz will be opened. Thank you for your attention to this matter! Nice guy said."

https://x.com/IRANinZIMBABWE/status/2058289863229591575?s=20

https://x.com/KSAMOFA/status/2058334794690199572?s=20

Iran on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that the Strait of Hormuz would return to its previous status under a proposed agreement, with Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency stating that Tehran would continue to maintain control.

According to the report, Iran has agreed only to allow the number of passing ships to return to pre-war levels, but this "in no way means a return to free passage" as it existed before the conflict.

Fars News Agency stated that the management of the Strait of Hormuz, including shipping routes, timing of passage and permits, would remain "exclusively under the authority of Iran". (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)