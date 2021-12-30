Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya has said that she received a letter of congratulations from Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on her appointment as US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

"Thank you to His Holiness the @DalaiLama. It was my profound honour to receive his letter of congratulations on my designation as US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues," Zeya said in a tweet on Wednesday (local time).

Also Read | Taiwan Reports Another Incursion As 5 Chinese Warplanes Enter Its Air Defence Zone.

Zeya also said that she is committed to help Tibetans preserve their religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage.

She was designated Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues on December 20 by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in UK: '90% of Coronavirus Patients Admitted in ICU Have Not Taken Booster Shot', Says PM Boris Johnson.

With regard to her new responsibilities, Zeya will coordinate US government policies, programs, and projects concerning Tibetan issues, consistent with the Tibetan Policy Act of 2002, as amended by the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2020.

Zeya's responsibilities include further supporting US efforts to address the humanitarian needs of Tibetan refugees and diaspora communities, including those in the United States who have faced threats and intimidation instigated by the PRC, US State Department had said earlier in a statement.

She also will promote activities to protect the environment and sustainably manage the water and other natural resources of the Tibetan plateau. Consistent with the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, she also will seek to increase access to Tibet for US officials, journalists, and other citizens, read the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)