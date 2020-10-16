New York, Oct 16 (AP) Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, putting the market on track to end a choppy week of trading slightly higher.

If the gains hold, the S&P 500 would mark its third straight weekly gain. In the first few minutes of trading Friday, the benchmark index was up 0.4 per cent.

Retailers and other companies that rely on spending by consumers were doing well after the government reported that retail sales rose in September for the fifth straight month and well above the rate that economists were expecting.

European markets were also higher while Asian markets ended mixed. Treasury yields held steady. (AP)

