New York, Mar 11 (AP) Stocks are starting higher on Wall Street with an assist from technology companies, which have seen big swings in recent days.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.7 per cent in the early going Thursday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1.7 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a more modest 0.2 per cent, a day after closing at its latest record high.

The recent return of stability to the bond market has been reassuring investors after a sudden spike in long-term interest rates over the past month prompted traders to dump tech shares, which started to look expensive after months of gigantic gains. (AP)

