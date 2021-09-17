Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): The House Foreign Affairs Committee which is responsible for foreign policy legislation and oversight on Thursday (local time) said America is strongest and most effective when they work together with their friends in reference to the announcement of new defence partnership AUKUS, focussing on Indo-Pacific.

The House Committee also informed that US President Joe Biden will be hosting the first in-person Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders' summit comprising Australia, India, Japan and the US.

"America is strongest and most effective when we work together with our friends. In addition to #AUKUS - Australia, UK and US, next week @POTUS will host the first in-person Quad leaders' summit," tweeted House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework will be held in Washington DC, USA, on September 24, 2021.

Australia, the UK and the US on Wednesday announced an enhanced trilateral security partnership called "AUKUS" to deepen diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The new trilateral security partnership was announced in a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

As leaders of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, guided by our enduring ideals and shared commitment to the international rules-based order, we resolve to deepen diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, including by working with partners, to meet the challenges of the twenty-first century. As part of this effort, we are announcing the creation of an enhanced trilateral security partnership called "AUKUS" -- Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States," read the joint statement of leaders on AUKUS.

"Through AUKUS, our governments will strengthen the ability of each to support our security and defence interests, building on our longstanding and ongoing bilateral ties. We will promote deeper information and technology sharing. We will foster deeper integration of security and defence-related science, technology, industrial bases, and supply chains. And in particular, we will significantly deepen cooperation on a range of security and defence capabilities," added the statement.

As the first initiative under AUKUS Australia in acquiring nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy, added the statement.

"First major initiative of AUKUS will be an 18-month effort to deliver a nuclear-powered submarine fleet for Australia. We will seek to determine the best way forward to achieve this. We intend to build these submarines in Australia in close cooperation with the UK and the US," said Morrison.

The development of Australia's nuclear-powered submarines would be a joint endeavour between the three nations, with a focus on interoperability, commonality, and mutual benefit. (ANI)

