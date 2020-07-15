Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalised for treatment of a possible infection on Tuesday.

"Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection," Supreme Court's spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ginsburg underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins Tuesday afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August, the spokeswoman said.

Ginsburg is currently resting and will remain in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment, the spokeswoman said.

When asked about Ginsburg's hospitalisation during the briefing, US President Donald Trump said "I wish her best", adding that she's actually been giving him "some good rulings." (ANI)

