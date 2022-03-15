Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Monday (local time) announced to provide Ukraine with weapons against Russia's military operations.

Taking to Twitter, the President also said that America will also allow Ukrainian refugees in the US, and send money, food, and other humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

"We will make sure Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. We will send money and food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. We will welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms," he said.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden authorized USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine, White House said on Saturday (local time).

"Today, President Biden authorized USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment toUkraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than one year brings the total U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to over USD 1.2 billion since January 2021," the White House said in a tweet.

Biden's decision brings total US security aid provided to Ukraine to USD 1.2 billion since January 2021.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted: "I have authorized a drawdown of up to USD 200 million for additional arms and equipment to Ukraine. This unprecedented fourth drawdown in less than a year will bring total US security assistance provided to Ukraine to more than USD 1.2 billion since January 2021."

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor. (ANI)

