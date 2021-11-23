Washington [US], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The Biden administration will invest USD 1.5 billion in equitable healthcare in the United States, US Vice President Kamala Harris said.

"I am proud to announce, thanks to our American Rescue Plan, we will invest USD 1.5 billion to help us do just that," Harris told reporters at the White House on Monday. "With these funds, we will invest in our national health service core and our nurse core."

Harris emphasized that the Biden administration aims to address an urgent issue of shortage of medical staff in the country.

"Our nation must invest in the health care workforce that provides access to equitable health care for all Americans," she said.

The new investment will allow supporting more than 22,000 health care providers through scholarships and other payments, she added.

Harris noted that the medical professionals serve more than 23 million Americans throughout the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

