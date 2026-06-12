World News | US to Slash NATO Air Power in Europe, Pull Jets, Warships and Key Assets

The United States is planning to significantly reduce the aircraft and warships it makes available for NATO. (Photo/US Air Force)

Washington DC [US], June 12 (ANI): The United States is planning to significantly reduce the aircraft and warships it makes available for NATO operations in Europe, according to a New York Times report.

The NYT report, citing two senior European officials and a written document shared with allies in early June said, the planned drawdown would affect key military assets used for NATO operations, including fighter jets, surveillance aircraft, refuelling tankers and naval deployments.

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The proposed reductions include cutting the number of F-16 and F-15E fighter jets from about 150 to 100, reducing maritime reconnaissance aircraft from 26 to 15, and removing all eight aerial refuelling tanker jets previously available to Europe.

It also includes reallocating a missile-launching submarine and an aircraft carrier along with several warships and scores of jets attached to carrier missions. One of two bomber groups previously assigned for Europe's defence is also expected to be reassigned.

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According to the US publication, the planned changes would limit NATO's ability to conduct long-range strikes and surveillance operations, including monitoring Russian submarine activity and launching long-range missile strikes if required.

The Pentagon has not publicly confirmed the timeline of the drawdown and declined to comment on specific figures, referring instead to a general statement from US European Command on adjusting commitments in Europe.

The US European Command said the United States had informed NATO allies that it will "rightsize" its contributions to the NATO force model as part of a broader burden-sharing approach under the 2026 National Defense Strategy and a vision for "NATO 3.0".

https://x.com/US_EUCOM/status/2062142904076808384?s=20

"There has been an unhealthy co-dependence in the NATO Force Model on US forces," said US Air Force General Alexus G Grynkewich, Commander of US European Command, adding that the planned adjustments were aimed at making NATO defence planning more realistic.

The move is being led by Under Secretary for War for Policy Elbridge Colby, who has argued that European allies and Canada must take greater responsibility for conventional defence on the continent.

US officials said the changes were coordinated over several months with NATO structures and are intended to strengthen alliance capabilities by encouraging greater contributions from European members ahead of upcoming NATO discussions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)