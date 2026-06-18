World News | US Trade Rep Jamieson Greer to Visit India Next Week as Interim Trade Talks Gather Pace

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026 (Photo/ANI)

Evian [France], June 18 (ANI): India and the United States on Wednesday took stock of the progress made in negotiations towards the interim bilateral trade agreement during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would visit India as a part of the discussions.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that PM Modi and President Trump noted with satisfaction the significant progress made in negotiations towards an interim Bilateral Trade Agreement and instructed the officials to work towards a balanced, mutually beneficial, and commercially meaningful agreement at the earliest.

Also Read | Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 18, 2026.

"The US Trade Representative, Mr. Jamieson Greer, will be visiting India next week in this connection," MEA said.

The trade deal was also part of the discussion held on Wednesday between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit. The US President said the two sides were "very close" to finalising the trade deal.

Also Read | What Are the 14 Points of the US-Iran Peace Deal?.

"We had, in particular, some very good conversations with Prime Minister Modi, India. And we're doing trade deals, we're doing a lot of things, a lot of things are happening between the United States and India," Trump said.

Trump further praised PM Modi's role in encouraging investment in the United States, saying, "Prime Minister is building a lot in the United States. He's spending a lot of money in the United States. So we appreciate that job."

Earlier this week, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal had informed that Greer's visit aims at finalising the framework of the interim bilateral trade agreement.

"USTR is coming on the evening of June 22nd. On 23-24 June, he will be engaging with our Minister for Commerce and Industry. We expect that discussions will be centred around giving final touches to the framework deal and also on the larger BTA that has been under discussion between the two sides," he said.

Greer's visit to comes as India remains engaged with the United States on the proposed tariff measures under the Section 301 proceedings and is simultaneously working towards finalising a bilateral trade framework agreement with Washington.

Agrawal added that the proposed trade agreement between the two countries would address broader trade concerns.

"As far as the trade deal is concerned, I think the trade deal covers the entire gamut of trade relationship between India and the US, so definitely whenever we finalise and sign the deal, I think they try to have clear answers on the 301 investigations," he said.

Beyond trade, the two leaders reviewed the substantial progress achieved under the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) since their meeting in Washington D.C. in February 2025. They welcomed key developments across the defence, strategic technologies, energy, and bilateral trade sectors.

The statement highlighted how Prime Minister Modi and President Trump reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and advancing cooperation across all domains for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)