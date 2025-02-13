Washington, DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Tulsi Gabbard was sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) at the White House on Wednesday (local time), just hours after the Senate confirmed her.

US Attorney General Pam Gondi administered the oath to Gabbard at the Oval Office, with US President Donald Trump in attendance. The White House shared the video of Gabbard's swearing-in ceremony on X.

While sharing the video of the swearing-in ceremony on X, the White House stated, "Tulsi Gabbard has officially been sworn in as Director of National Intelligence by AG Pam Bondi in the Oval Office! MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN"

https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/1889788773451366452

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Tulsi Gabbard has been confirmed as Director of National Intelligence and her swearing-in ceremony will take place at the White House.

While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday (local time), Karoline Leavitt said, "On another important matter this morning, Senate Republicans continued to confirm President Trump's exceptionally qualified nominees most recently Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard who will be joining us later at the White House for her swearing-in ceremony. It's imperative that the remainder of the President's cabinet nominees are confirmed as quickly as possible."

The US Senate voted on Wednesday to confirm former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, CNN reported. The vote was 52-48 mostly along party lines, though Republican Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky joined Democrats in opposing the confirmation, as per CNN.

Gabbard, one of US President Donald Trump's more controversial picks, faced concerns from several Republican senators over her lack of support for Ukraine; her shifting position on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act's Section 702, a key surveillance and security tool; her 2017 meeting with former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad; and her past support for Edward Snowden.

However, key swing Republican senators, including Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana ultimately decided to back her confirmation.

Tulsi Gabbard is Trump's 14th nominee to be confirmed since January 20. Her confirmation was a dramatic turnaround for a nomination that, from the start, has been among Trump's most divisive.

A former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii, Gabbard drew scrutiny from Senate Intelligence Committee lawmakers over her views on surveillance and a series of controversial meetings she held in Lebanon and Syria in 2017, including with then-President Assad. (ANI)

