Arizona [US], February 20 (ANI): As many as two people were killed after two small aircraft collided in midair at an Arizona airport on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing authorities.

A Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II collided near the Marana Regional Airport at 8:28 am (local time), as per the preliminary information from the National Transportation Safety Board.

One of two runways at the airport said that the fixed-wing single-engine planes "collided while upwind of runway 12." The NTSB said the Cessna landed "uneventfully" and the Lancair affected terrain near the other runway and "a post-impact fire ensured."

The Marana Police Department said two people have died due to the incident. In a news release, the Town of Marana announced that two people were on each plane, CNN reported. However, it did not mention their conditions. It said that the airport has been shut while the investigation is being conducted.

Airport Superintendent Galen Beem said, "On behalf of the Town of Marana and the Marana Regional Airport, our hearts go out to all the individuals and families impacted by this event." Beem said, "This is an unprecedented event, and we are grateful for the swift response from the Marana Police Department and Northwest Fire District."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the airport was an "uncontrolled field," which does not have an operating air traffic control tower. Pilots often use a Common Traffic Advisory Frequency to announce their position to other pilots who are near the airport. Pilots operating in uncontrolled fields still need to follow all federal aviation regulations.

An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive on Thursday morning (local time) to document the scene and analyse the aircraft, according to CNN report. In addition, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is also responding to the incident.

The incident comes after several aviation incidents which started with midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 29, which claimed the lives of 67 people due to a collision between a military helicopter and an American Airlines regional.

Since then, four other aviation incidents have highlighted concerns regarding air safety, including the crash of a medevac plane in Philadelphia, an aircraft that crashed near Alaska's Nome, killing 10 people; a private plane that ran off the runway in Arizona's Scottsdale, killing the pilot on board; and a Delta Air Lines regional jet rolled over on the runway after arrival in Toronto.

Despite the aviation incidents in the past month, January's preliminary data from the NTSB shows there was a low number of flight incidents among private and commercial aircraft across the nation. However, small aircrafts are statistically more likely to face incidents, CNN reported.

The aircraft are not as heavily regulated as those functioning under Part 121 rules, the set of FAA rules followed by major air carriers. Private and general aviation aircraft comply different, less strict FAA rules, however, they are still inspected and maintained. (ANI)

