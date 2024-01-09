Members of the US Secret Service check site of a vehicle crash on a perimeter gate of the White House (Image Credit: Reuters)

Washington, DC [US], January 9 (ANI): A driver crashed into an exterior gate at the White House on Monday night, the New York Post reported, citing officials.

The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, according to Secret Service chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi. The incident happened at the White House at around 6 pm (local time) on Monday night, he said.

Guglielmi said, "We are investigating the cause and manner of the collision." US President Joe Biden was not at the White House at the time of the incident. The crash resulted in traffic delays at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to New York Post report.

On December 17, there was a collision between a car and an SUV, which was part of the US President's motorcade, while stationed in downtown Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden and Jill Biden emerged from the Biden-Harris 2024 headquarters in downtown Wilmington at 8:07 am (local time). Jill Biden entered the vehicle first, saying "Happy Holidays" to the pool. The US President then emerged and his exit was interrupted by a car that hit a motorcade SUV.

Before this, in response to a shouted question about why he's losing to Trump in the polls, Biden says You're reading "the wrong polls." After making a statement, a silver copper sedan with Delaware plates hit what appeared to be a motorcade SUV shielding the motorcade at the intersection across from the entrance of the campaign headquarters.

There was a loud bang and Biden was standing outside the vehicle with a surprised expression on his face. Agents quickly sprung into action, cornering the car and pulling weapons on the driver. He held his hands up and swiftly shuffled back to the van. (ANI)

