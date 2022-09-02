Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Thursday (local time) said that the United States will continue to work closely with partners, civil society, and the international community to seek justice and accountability for Uyghurs' abuses in Xinjiang region.

This comes after the United Nations report published on August 31, stating that the Chinese government has committed abuses that may amount to crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

"The August 31st report by the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights outlines in alarming details the human rights violations and abuses occurring in Xinjiang. It concludes that "the extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of the Uyghur and predominantly Muslim groups... may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," and that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in Xinjiang," the statement issued by the US State Department.

The United States welcomed that report, which according to the State Department's statement, described authoritatively the appalling treatment and abuses of Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups by the government of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

It further noted that the report deepens and reaffirms the grave concern of US regarding the "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity" that China government authorities are perpetrating against Uyghurs.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners, civil society, and the international community to seek justice and accountability for the many victims. We will continue to hold the PRC to account and call on the PRC to release those unjustly detained, account for those disappeared, and allow independent investigators full and unhindered access to Xinjiang, Tibet, and across the PRC," the statement read.

A groundbreaking United Nations report published on August 31 says the Chinese government has committed abuses that may amount to crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other Turkic communities in the Xinjiang region.

The report by the outgoing UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet contains victim accounts that substantiate mass arbitrary detention, torture, and other serious human rights violations and recommends world to take action to end the abuses.

Munich-based World Uyghur Congress, in a statement, said Uyghurs are calling for seven concrete actions by governments, multilateral bodies, and corporations."This UN report is extremely important. It paves the way for meaningful and tangible action by member states, UN bodies, and the business community," said World Uyghur Congress President Dolkun Isa. "Accountability starts now."

"This is a game-changer for the international response to the Uyghur crisis," said Uyghur Human Rights Project Executive Director Omer Kanat. "Despite the Chinese government's strenuous denials, the UN has now officially recognized that horrific crimes are occurring."

The report offers the most definitive assessment of the issues faced by Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples from the world's leading human rights body. Most notably, it finds that "arbitrary and discriminatory detention" of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples, within the context of other restrictions, "may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity."

The report recommends for the Chinese government to take steps to release those arbitrarily detained; clarify the whereabouts of detained family members; cease intimidation and reprisals against Uyghurs in connection with their advocacy; to cooperate with the ILO Committee of Experts recommendations; and provide "adequate remedy and reparation to victims" of human rights abuses. (ANI)

