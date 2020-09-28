Washington [US], September 28 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that Washington is looking into what can be done to stop the flare-up of tensions in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Military hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted along the region's contact line on Sunday morning, with each side blaming the other for putting civilian lives in danger.

Also Read | US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Speaks With NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg About Mediterranean Tensions.

"We are looking at it very strongly. We have a lot of good relationships in that area, we will see if we can stop it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The US State Department said in a statement addressing the Nagorno-Karabakh escalation that the involvement of any external party would be "deeply unhelpful and only exacerbate regional tensions."

Also Read | Abdullah Abdullah to Arrive in Pakistan Tomorrow to Discuss Afghan Peace Process.

Washington urged the conflicting parties to cooperate with the Minsk Group co-chairs, which, aside from the US, include France and Russia, with the aim to "return to substantive negotiations as soon as possible." (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)