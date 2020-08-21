Madison (US), Aug 21 (AP) State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections in Wisconsin during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 on Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until October 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customers from losing their utility service next month.

A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin's 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills.

In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years. Last month the PSC voted to extend the moratorium to September 1. (AP)

