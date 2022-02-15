By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], February 15 (ANI): The White House on Monday (local time) said that America is working closely with its allies, including India on Russia's ongoing threat to Ukraine.

When asked about Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) unanimous decision on Russia, the White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region and he discussed heightened tensions between Russia and Ukarine.

"They discussed the threat that Russia's aggression poses not only to Ukraine but to the entire international rules-based order, which has provided a foundation for decades of shared security and prosperity for the region and around the globe. Throughout his meetings with the Quad Partners, Secretary Blinken discussed the challenges Russia poses to the rules based on international order and our readiness to support our European allies," said Jean-Pierre.

Talking about India's role in Quad, the Deputy Press Secretary said, "So we will continue to build a strategic partnership in which the United States and India work together to promote stability in South Asia, collaborate in new domains such as health, space, cyberspace, which is important to deepen our economic and technology cooperation and contribute to a free and open Indo Pacific."

"We recognize that India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region. Active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad and an engine for regional growth and development," added Jean-Pierre.

Regarding sanctions on Russia, she said, "We are not going to get into specifics. We have been really clear about our discussions. So not going into details on that but beyond what we have read out from the Secretary's meeting in Melbourne last week, but we are working closely with a range of allies important partners, including India."

Western leaders on Friday vowed to take "swift and deep sanctions" against Moscow should Russia march on Ukraine, Berlin said after talks, as Washington warned that a Russian invasion could be just days away.

US President Joe Biden joined six leaders, the heads of NATO and the European Union in crucial talks in a bid to defuse the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. The troop build-up had raised concerns among the US and NATO allies that Russia is planning a military incursion.

However, Russia has continually denied having any such plans. (ANI)

