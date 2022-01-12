Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 (ANI): United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the United States government's initial 2022 contribution of more than USD 308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

According to the USAID release, President Joe Biden has been clear that humanitarian assistance will continue to flow directly to the Afghan people and the United States remains the single largest provider of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

Also Read | 7 Million New Cases of Omicron Variant of COVID-19 in Europe Last Week: WHO.

"This contribution reflects a continued scale-up of US humanitarian assistance in alignment with an unwavering commitment to aiding vulnerable Afghans, and this new funding brings total U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and to Afghan refugees in the region to nearly USD 782 million since October 2020," it said.

Today, the UN launched its Afghanistan humanitarian response plan with the world's largest humanitarian funding appeal ever. The new contribution from the US envisages providing life-saving aid for the most vulnerable, including women, girls, minority populations, and people with disabilities.

Also Read | Taliban to Resume Hiring Government Employee’s Sans Women.

Earlier, the assistance includes food and nutrition assistance; support for health care facilities and mobile health teams; winterization programs--including the provision of emergency cash grants, shelter kits, heaters, blankets, and warm clothing.

Further, USAID in its statement appealed to the Afghanistan government to allow workers, especially women to permit independently and securely.

Also, USAID reemphasized it will work to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people and call on other donors to continue to contribute to this international response. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)