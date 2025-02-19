Geneva [Switzerland], February 19 (ANI): The 17th Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy got underway at the Centre International de Conferences Geneve (CICG), bringing together human rights defenders, campaigners, and former political prisoners from all around the world.

The summit, which was held on Wednesday, provides an essential forum for bringing attention to abuses of human rights, opposing authoritarian governments, and promoting democratic reforms.

Rahima Mahmut, Executive Director of Stop Uyghur Genocide, was one of the event's speakers. She gave a stirring address about China's ongoing denial of its human rights violations.

She pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a long history of hiding misdeeds, saying, "China's denial of everything is not new. China has rejected the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre and all subsequent massacres".

Mahmut emphasized the glaring proof of China's systematic repression while highlighting the crimes against Uyghurs, Tibetans, and other ethnic minorities.

"We are aware of the drone footage showing men waiting at the train station while wearing blindfolds and shackles. The satellite photos of those massive covert camps tell us. According to survivors' testimonies, we are aware of the horror, torture, rape, and suffering that took place within the camps," she stated.

Mahmut denounced the CCP's disinformation efforts and its efforts to buy silence abroad, especially from nations with a majority of Muslims.

"The first issue is that the Chinese government not only rejects but also fabricates and disseminates false information on news outlets and social media. We must continually refute their misinformation and expose their falsehoods," she stated.

She also talked about her personal hardships, including how she lost touch with her family and discovered that her brother had been imprisoned in three different camps and her sister had passed away.

"We know the genocide is ongoing through our own family stories, and there are tens of thousands of people living in exile," she said.

Calling for international action, Mahmut urged people to stand against China's repression by raising awareness, boycotting forced labour products, and supporting Uyghur advocacy groups.

"As long as there is a will, there is a way. Follow Stop Uyghur Genocide, support our campaigns, and help counter China's lies with the truth," she concluded. (ANI)

