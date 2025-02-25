Salih Hudayar, the Foreign and Security Minister of the East Turkistan Government in exile (Photo/X @SalihHudayar)

Washington DC [US], February 25 (ANI): A minister of the East Turkistan Government in exile has slammed Pakistan's New Gwadar International Airport, which was funded by China, raising significant concerns about its true purpose.

In a post on social media platform X, Salih Hudayar, the Foreign and Security Minister argued that the airport serves China's strategic interests rather than benefiting Pakistan or the local population of Gwadar. He warned that China intends to transform Balochistan into a "strategic colony."

Hudayar's comments followed a report by Voice of America (VOA), which highlighted the underwhelming utilization of the airport, completed in October 2024 at a cost of 240 million dollars in Chinese funding. Despite being a key component of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Gwadar remains largely underdeveloped, with local residents seeing few benefits from the project.

VOA pointed out that the region continues to struggle with basic infrastructure issues, including unreliable electricity and a shortage of clean water. Many residents remain unemployed despite promises of job creation tied to CPEC projects.

The airport, according to locals, is viewed more as a Chinese effort to assert control over the region rather than a genuine development initiative for the people of Gwadar. Tensions between the Pakistani government, military, and Baloch separatist groups have been escalating, with protests over the area's poor living conditions largely ignored.

VOA also noted that the airport's opening was delayed due to security concerns, and its first flight was restricted from public access, which has only fueled further skepticism about its true purpose. This situation underscores the growing frustration and resentment among the local population toward China's increasing presence in the region.

The broader issue at play is the China-Pakistan debt trap, which has been exacerbated by Pakistan's rising debt to China for projects under the CPEC. While these infrastructure projects, including roads, energy systems, and ports, are intended to drive development in Pakistan, there are serious concerns about Pakistan's ability to repay the loans.

Meanwhile, China stands to benefit greatly from these projects, gaining access to key trade routes, resource extraction, and increasing its political leverage in the region. (ANI)

