Washington DC [US], March 4 (ANI): An event set to celebrate Muslim Heritage Month in the UK on March 11, sponsored by TikTok, is facing criticism from Uyghur rights activists, as reported by Voice of America.

The event, organised by Muslim Women's Network UK, was advertised as a gathering to unite interfaith groups, content creators, and parliamentarians to honor the cultural contributions of Muslims in the UK.

Voice of America reported that the exiled Uyghur community has expressed concerns about TikTok's involvement, accusing the platform of restricting content related to human rights violations in China, particularly those affecting the predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

Nefise Oguz, a student at Istanbul University, shared her dismay with Voice of America, stating, "While I do not believe Muslim Women's Network UK supports violence or genocide, its collaboration with TikTok sends a deeply troubling message."

In response, TikTok's Communications team member, Nicholas Smith, told Voice of America that accusations of censorship regarding Uyghur-related content on the platform are inaccurate.

The US and the United Nations have both condemned China's treatment of the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The report highlighted that in January 2021, the US officially labeled China's actions such as mass arbitrary detention, forced labor, forced sterilizations, and suppression of cultural and religious practices as genocide and crimes against humanity.

The VOA report further cited a 2022 report from the UN, which came to similar conclusions, indicating that the scale of human abuses in Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

Several reports have revealed the systematic persecution of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China's Xinjiang region. These reports have documented human rights violations, including large-scale detentions in "reeducation camps," forced labor, mass surveillance, suppression of Uyghur culture, and forced assimilation.

The Chinese government claims these actions are to combat extremism. However, many international organisations and governments view these measures as an attempt to erase Uyghur culture and religion, with some accusing China of committing genocide and crimes against humanity. (ANI)

