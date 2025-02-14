Munich, Feb 14 (AP) Vice President JD Vance urged European officials to stem illegal migration on the continent during his speech before the Munich Security Conference.

Vance says the European electorate didn't vote to open “floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants.”

The vice president earlier in his comments Friday derided Europe for squelching free speech, saying freedom is in danger. (AP)

