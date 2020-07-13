Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 13 (ANI): A special flight under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 175 Indian stranded in Kuwait to Chandigarh.

GoAir Flight No. G8 7320 carrying Indians from Kuwait landed at Chandigarh International Airport on Sunday. The flight with 175 passengers arrived at Chandigarh at 1940 hours.

Also Read | Pune Reports 1,088 New COVID-19 Cases and 39 Deaths In Past 24 Hours: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

All repatriated persons, who mostly belong to different parts of Punjab and nearby states, will reach their districts under the supervision of the respective State Government representatives where they will be quarantined as per Government guidelines.

As many as 5,80,000 Indians have been evacuated from different countries under the Vande Bharat Mission as of July 8, Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

Also Read | Russia: Passengers in Rossiya Airlines' Khabarovsk-Sochi Flight Open Up Umbrellas as It Starts 'Raining' Onboard; Watch Video.

Vande Bharat Mission is being carried out by the Indian government to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of the mission commenced on May 7. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)