Guangzhou [China], August 06 (ANI): As many as 233 Indian nationals stranded in China due to coronavirus restrictions departed for India on Thursday.

"233 Indian nationals, mostly students from all over China left for home on the Guangzhou-Delhi #VandeBharatMission special flight today afternoon," Indian consulate in Guangzhou tweeted.

Vande Bharat Mission, which started on May 6 to repatriate stranded Indians from various parts of the world, is currently in its fifth phase.

More than 9,39,000 stranded Indians have returned through different means under Vande Bharat Mission so far. (ANI)

