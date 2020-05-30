World News | Vande Bharat Mission: 7 Flights Operated from Dubai Carrying More Than 1210 Passengers

World. (File Image)

Dubai [UAE], May 30 (ANI): A total of seven flights operated from Dubai to several places in India carrying more than 1210 passengers on Saturday, according to Consulate General of India, Dubai.

"Total 7 flights operated from Dubai to Delhi (2), Kochi, Lucknow, Kannur, Kozhikode, Trivandrum and Hyderabad carrying more than 1210 passengers on May 30, highest ever in single day under #VandeBharathMission," Consulate General of India, Dubai tweeted.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 1,510 COVID-19 Cases, 54 Deaths Today : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 30, 2020.

India has evacuated over 30,000 stranded Indians on 158 flights from different countries under Vande Bharat Mission till Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said.

The minister had announced that another 49,000 people will be repatriated till mid-June.

Also Read | Nawaz Sharif Opposed Pakistan's Nuclear Tests in 1998 in Response to India's Tests, Says Pak Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

"Mission Vande Bharat flies high. Till May 25, more than 30,000 people have returned to India on 158 flights from different countries and more than 10,000 people have flown out of India on 164 flights. Another 49,000 people will be able to fly until mid-June 2020," Puri had tweeted on Tuesday.

India had launched the largest evacuation exercise to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently announced that the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)