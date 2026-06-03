World News | Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez Arrives in India for Working Visit Aimed at Further Deepening Ties

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Wednesday arrived in the national capital for a five-day working visit aimed at further deepening the bilateral ties between India and Venezuela.

Welcoming the Venezuelan leader, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X said that the visit would provide an opportunity for both countries to strengthen cooperation and build on the momentum in their bilateral partnership.

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"A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Rodriguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India-Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the post read.

During her visit, Rodriguez is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leadership, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

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According to a release, the MEA said that the visit will be from June 3 to June 7.

Rodriguez was earlier scheduled to visit India to participate in the International Big Cat Alliance Summit on June 1, which was subsequently deferred.

She will now undertake a formal working visit accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Venezuela's Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation.

She will begin her engagements with the Indian side on June 4 with a meeting scheduled with Jaishankar, followed by official talks with the Prime Minister at Hyderabad House.

Rodriguez will also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat as part of her itinerary.

According to the MEA, during the high-level discussions, both sides are expected to review the entire spectrum of India-Venezuela relations and explore avenues to deepen cooperation in key sectors, including energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transportation, and renewable energy.

The MEA noted that the visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and enhance engagement between the two countries, which share traditionally warm relations rooted in cooperation in the energy sector and shared commitment to the Global South.

Rodriguez has previously visited India in her earlier capacities as Foreign Minister in 2015 and as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025, making this her sixth visit to India in her current capacity.

MEA further detailed that the Venezuelan delegation will also undertake site visits connected to India's energy, pharmaceutical, and automotive sectors to better understand industrial capabilities and identify new opportunities for collaboration.

On economic engagement, the MEA highlighted that bilateral trade between India and Venezuela stood at USD 678.94 million in FY 2025-26. It also noted growing cooperation in the energy sector, with Venezuela becoming the third-largest supplier of crude oil to India in May 2026.

MEA further underscored existing partnerships, including ONGC Videsh Limited's joint venture with Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo, along with recent cooperation in pharmaceuticals, AYUSH, digital solutions, and cultural exchange initiatives.

India and Venezuela, the MEA said, continue to enjoy strong and friendly relations supported by expanding cooperation across energy, trade, health, and development partnerships. (ANI)

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