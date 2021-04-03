Washington [US], April 3, (ANI): US Capitol Police announced that the officer slain after a vehicle rammed into one of the barricades at the Capitol complex in Washington on Friday (local time) was an 18-year veteran of the force.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant," Acting Police Chief Yogananda Pittman of the US Capitol Police (USCP) said.

Evans, had been a member of the USCP for 18 years and was a member of the Capitol Division's First Responder's Unit.

Multiple news media reports have also identified the man who rammed a blue sedan vehicle into the North Barricade at the Capitol striking two officers and then exiting to charge at them with a knife has been identified.

CNN quoted sources from the Federal and local law enforcement stating that the suspect has been identified as Noah Green. The news outlet quoted one federal source stating that Green was 25 years old from Indiana.

"Just after 1 pm, a man in a blue sedan rammed his vehicle into the North Barricade at the US Capitol, striking 2 USCP officers. The Department immediately locked down the Capitol Campus," the USCP statement said.

"The man exited the vehicle with a knife and ran toward our officers. At least one officer drew their weapon and shot the suspect. One USCP officer was transported by a USCP cruiser to the hospital. The second USCP officer was transported by DC Fire and EMS. The suspect was also transported by DC Fire and EMS to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries around 1:30 pm," the police said.

In a tweet, the police department said the condition of the second officer was stable and non-threatening.

Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the investigation into the incident was ongoing. Investigators do not yet have a motive for the attack but do not believe the incident was "terrorism-related" at this time, Chief Robert Contee of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department told reporters.

"It does not appear to be terrorism-related. But obviously, we'll continue to investigate to see if there is some type of nexus along those lines," he said at a news conference Friday.

According to videos shared on social media a helicopter was spotted landing in the area to respond to the incident. National Guard troops were also seen lining up with their shields at various intersections near the Capitol.

Later the police said that lockdown was lifted and the USCP has "cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus buildings, however the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted and individuals should continue to follow police direction."

According to CNN , the White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden is "aware" of the Capitol incident. Also House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the death of the police officer, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff tweeted.

The incident follows recent ramping down of some additional protective measures that were put into place after the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol Hill complex.

Barbed wire fencing that surrounded the complex for months after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building on January 6 has since come down and thousands of the National Guard troops who were deployed in response to the insurrection have since returned home, though thousands still remain in Washington due to lingering security concerns.

The National Guard was seen responding to Friday's attack, and later confirmed it had been deployed to the Capitol. (ANI)

