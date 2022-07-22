Colombo, Jul 22 (PTI) Senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday took over as Sri Lanka's prime minister as President Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in his new Cabinet.

A stalwart of Sri Lankan politics, Gunawardena, 73. earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as Home Minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Also Read | COVID-19: Poland To Offer Fourth Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine to People Aged 60-79, Announces Health Minister Adam Niedzielski.

The prime minister's post fell vacant after Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as the country's eighth president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and then resigned as president.

He has called for bipartisanship to address the unprecedented economic crisis the country is facing.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Public Health Agency of Canada Announces 3,50,000 Canadian Dollars To Support Community-Based Organisations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)