Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared glimpses of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, calling it a great forum to share perspectives on economic growth, reforms and strengthening India's development journey.

"Some glimpses from today's @VibrantGujarat Summit - a great forum to share perspectives on economic growth, reforms and strengthen our development journey," the PM wrote on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has called the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar the first one in the 'Amrit Kaal' period and said the summit has become synonymous with India's economic resurgence.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kwatra said, "As the Chief Minister of the state mentioned in his speech earlier today, this is the first Vibrant Gujarat Summit in the 'Amrit Kaal' period".

"The presence of many heads of state and governments, the presence of many ministers of large numbers of partner countries at this 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit is clearly indicative that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Vibrant Gujarat has become synonymous with India's economic resurgence," he added.

The Foreign Secretary further said that 35 countries have joined this edition of Vibrant Gujarat as partner countries, which is the highest number of countries that we have had in a Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi while addressing the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, said the world looks at India as an important pillar of stability.

The PM said that India believes in people-centric development and is a friend who can be trusted.

"The world looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, a voice of the Global South, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers..." PM Modi said.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10-12 in Gandhinagar on the theme 'Gateway to the Future'.

There are a total of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's Summit, which is celebrating "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

The Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of PM Modi when he was the state chief minister. (ANJ)

