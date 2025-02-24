New Delhi [India] February 24 (ANI): Vice Chief of the Army Staff of India, Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramanian, on Monday spoke about the valour of Women Peacekeepers at the Conference for Women Peacekeepers, (CWP).

He said, "Today, we as representatives of the global south stand together in the momentous gathering of strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to peace. We welcome everyone to Delhi for this pioneer event specially customized and conceptualized to put for the immense power and potential that lies in this forum. This forum allows us to address shared challenges and promote development through south-south cooperation. Essentially signifying a united voice for countries facing similar historical and economic realities. It highlights our shared experiences and aspirations for equitable development. As a key partner in the global south, India brings a wealth of experience and resources to the table. Contributing to the nations' collective effort, this engagement is marked by mutual respect and a commitment to top find solutions to common issues. The seven decades of experience in UN peacekeeping place this on a suitable forum to pilot this initiative for women's peace and security and gender mainstreaming in UN peacekeeping. As leading contributors of police and troops to UN peacekeeping missions, all countries have a shared responsibility. By sharing best practices, resources and strategic insights, we can contribute effectively to global peacekeeping."

Commending their valour, the VCOAS said, "You, the woman Peacekeepers, have shattered barriers and risen above challenges to become leaders and protectors of your nations and also the communities where you have been present as peacekeepers. Your presence has also been a beacon of hope for women in conflict-ridden environments."

He highlighted a few significant points: "Women contribute significantly to enhance overall mission effectiveness. Their ability to build trust, which is mentioned, improves the operational effectiveness that helps the mission in dealing with local communities. By serving as role models and mentors, they guide local women to be a part of the peacekeeping missions. Moreover, their diverse teams enrich the process and contribute to the missions as a whole. To the women peacekeepers of the global south, I extend heartfelt gratitude for your sacrifice and your commitment to peacekeeping operations. You are the flagbearers of today and visionaries of tomorrow." (ANI)

