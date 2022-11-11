Phnom Penh [Cambodia], November 11 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is in Cambodia to participate in the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit attended a Mahabharat-based performance at an event in Phnom Penh on Friday.

The Vice President is accompanied by his spouse, Sudesh Dhankhar in Cambodia where he is slated to hold bilateral meetings with the Cambodian leadership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also marked his presence at the Mahabharat-based cultural event in Cambodia.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived today at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar @VPSecretariat arrives in Phnom Penh. The 3-day visit will see the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, and East Asia Summit, as well as significant bilateral exchanges with Cambodia and others."

Dhankhar and his wife were received by Cambodia's Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth and Devyani Uttam Khobragade, Ambassador of India to Cambodia.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits

Notably, this year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

VP Dhankhar will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12, 2022, whereas on November 13, he will attend the 17th East Asia Summit.

The 17th East Asia Summit comprises the ten ASEAN member states, including Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam as well as its eight dialogue partners - India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

During the visit, Jagdeep Dhankhar will hold bilateral meetings with Cambodian leadership. On the sidelines of the summits, Dhankhar will hold a bilateral meeting with leaders from other nations. (ANI)

