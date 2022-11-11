By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar with a delegation on Friday emplaned for Cambodia to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit to be held in Phnom Penh on November 12th and 13th.

This is the first foreign visit of the Vice President in his current capacity. Vice President is also accompanied by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Cambodia as the current Chair of ASEAN is hosting these Summits. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar is leading the delegation and will also have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen of Cambodia and other Cambodian dignitaries. On the margins, he would also hold other bilateral meetings with other leaders.

Vice President will attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Phnom Penh on November 12 and on 13, 2022, he will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit which comprises the ten ASEAN member states (i.e. Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam) and its eight dialogue partners- India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the Summit, the Vice President and ASEAN leaders will review the commemorative activities which have been held during the course of the year.

They will also take stock of the progress made and exchange views on the future course of the relationship and the relationship in the coming decade. Important regional and international developments would also be discussed during the interaction.

Relations between India and Cambodia remain friendly and on a growth trajectory. In the context of India's Act East Policy and ASEAN, Cambodia continues to be an important interlocutor and a reliable partner.

Centuries-old, cultural and historical linkages are manifested in the Buddhist religion, and the magnificent temples of Cambodia, most notably Angkor Wat, Ta Phrom and Preah Vihear.

India stood by Cambodia through what was one of the most difficult periods in modern history. This was remembered and acknowledged by the leadership and people of Cambodia.

Vice President will also be calling the King of Cambodia and meet Prime Minister Hun Sen and Senate President Say Chhum.

MEA's Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar in a briefing told, "We are hopeful of concluding some Memorandum of Understandings which have been discussed and the visit would deepen our capacity building and demining cooperation there."

Vice President would also be interacting with the Indian community and with friends of India in Phnom Penh on the day of his arrival.

After attending the East Asia Summit on November 13th, Dhankar will travel to Siem Reap, where he will inaugurate the Hall of Dancers at the Ta Phrom temple.

He will also pay a short visit to Angkor Wat temple where India had done work during the 80s. "We believe that the visit will contribute to strengthening India-Cambodia bilateral relationship," said Saurabh Kumar.

While returning from Phnom Penh, Vice President will also visit Siem Reap to review the preservation and restoration work being undertaken by India at Cambodian heritage sites. (ANI)

