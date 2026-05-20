World News | Video of PM Modi Gifting 'Melody' Toffees to Italian PM Meloni Crosses 100 Million Views on Social Media in Few Hours

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sharing a light moment in which PM Modi gifted 'Melody' toffees to his Italian counterpart has gone viral, crossing 100 million views on Instagram within a few hours.

The video showed the both leaders having a cheerful exchange.The video also gained over 7.4 million views on X.

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https://x.com/GiorgiaMeloni/status/2056983259633062130?s=20

Following the interaction, Meloni shared a post on social media, thanking PM Modi for the gift as they laughed over the cheerful internet trend.

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Melody is a term often used on the internet to highlight the good friendship between PM Modi and Meloni.PM Modi met Meloni over dinner after arriving in Rome on Tuesday, on the last leg of his five-nation visit.

They both then undertook a visit to the iconic Colosseum, where they engaged in deep conversation over a wide range of subjects. In a post on X, PM Modi shared glimpses of his visit with Meloni and said, "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum. We exchanged perspectives on a wide range of subjects. Looking forward to our talks today, where we will continue the conversation on how to boost the India-Italy friendship."

Giorgia Meloni welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Rome for the final leg of his five-nation tour.Sharing a picture with PM Modi on X, Meloni wrote, "Welcome to Rome, my friend!."Meloni shared an earlier picture of both leaders at the Colosseum in Italy.India and Italy on Wednesday elevated their relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 provides a practical and futuristic structure to the bilateral ties.

In his remarks at the Joint Press Statement with Prime Minister Meloni, PM Modi said the growing frequency of engagements between the two leaders reflects the deepening cooperation and mutual trust.

"I am happy to announce that we are upgrading the India-Italy relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership. India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 provides a practical and futuristic structure to our partnership. We are moving forward on this in a time-bound manner. Trade between our countries is moving towards the 20 billion euros target. Over 400 Italian companies in India are contributing to India's growth story," PM Modi said.

"Technology and innovation are engines of our partnership. There are infinite possibilities for our partnership in the areas of AI, Quantum, Civil Nuclear Energy and Space. We are working on the India-Italy Innovation Centre to help connect startups, research centres and businesses in both countries," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)