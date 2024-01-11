Luanda [Angola], January 11 (ANI): Vidhu P Nair, who is presently India's ambassador to Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to Angola, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Nair is a Foreign Service Officer of Batch 2002 and has also served as the Director of the ministry.

"Dr. Vidhu P. Nair (IFS:2002), presently Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Angola," the MEA said in a statement.

Moreover, he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

