Moscow [Russia], January 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Participants in the Vienna talks acknowledge that progress has been made toward restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and lifting the US sanctions on Iran, though more efforts are needed, the permanent representative of Russia to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said on Friday.

"Now all the participants in the #ViennaTalks recognize that some progress is being made towards an agreement on restoration of #JCPOA and #sanctions lifting. However persistent additional efforts are necessary to achieve this goal," the envoy tweeted.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union in 2015. Thereafter, Washington enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its obligations.

The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and canceling US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included Iranian interests.

The new JCPOA meeting on the Iranian nuclear program is scheduled for late Monday. It will involve political directors and will take place in the Palais Coburg hotel in the Austrian capital. (ANI/Sputnik)

