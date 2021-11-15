Hanoi [Vietnam], November 15 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam recorded 8,176 new COVID-19 cases in 57 localities on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

Ho Chi Minh city continued to report the highest number of new infections (1,165), followed by An Giang (660) and Binh Duong (616). Hanoi documented 239 new cases.

Also Read | A Painful Vacation! Man Holidaying in South Africa Gets Bitten by Cobra Snake in ‘Genital Area' while Using Toilet.

The national tally has reached 1,035,138.

While 864,516 patients have recovered and 23,183 have died.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variant B.1.X Found in France.

By Sunday, the country had administered over 99.7 million doses of vaccines. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)