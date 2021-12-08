Hanoi [Vietnam], December 8 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam's Ministry of Transport (MoT) has proposed the pilot resumption of regular international flights carrying international passengers to Vietnam from December 15.

In a recent report submitted to Vietnam's Prime Minister, the MoT proposed the resumption be carried out in two phases.

The first phase will last for two weeks, starting on December 15, during which regular flights between Vietnam and the destinations with high safety will be conducted, namely Beijing (China), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (the Republic of Korea), Taipei (Taiwan, China), Bangkok (Thailand), Singapore, Vientiane (Laos), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), and San Francisco or Los Angeles (the US).

The flights in this phase will connect with the international airports of Noi Bai in Hanoi and Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City. There will be four flights per week on every way for each side. About 14,000 passengers are expected to come to Vietnam every week.

Meanwhile, the second phase will last for one month after the first one concludes, starting in January 2022.

Apart from the nine abovementioned destinations, the MoT proposed flights linking with Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Hong Kong (China), Paris (France), Frankfurt (Germany), Sydney (Australia), and Moscow (Russia).

The international airports of Da Nang, Cam Ranh, Phu Quoc, and Van Don are also proposed to host those flights in the second phase, aside from Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat. The frequency will be raised to seven flights per week on every way for each side. The weekly number of passengers entering Vietnam is estimated at some 40,000.

The MoT said to ensure the plan's feasibility, it is necessary to gradually lift quarantine rules on passengers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, recovered from the disease, and have a negative result of rapid antigen or RT-PCR tests within 72 hours prior to their flights.

In addition, the resumption of international flights can only be carried out basing the reciprocity principle and mutual recognition of the "vaccine passport".

The ministry said Vietnam has not issued any regulations on halting or restricting regular international flights to and from the country. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people boarding flights to Vietnam have had to meet pandemic control rules. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

