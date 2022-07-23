Hanoi [Vietnam], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 1,072 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down by 70 from Friday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The newly-reported infections brought the total tally to 10,767,200. The country reported no new death from the pandemic on Saturday, with the total fatalities staying at 43,092.

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: WHO Declares MPV a Global Public Health Emergency as Number of Infections Reaches 16000 Globally.

As of Saturday, there were a total of 37 severe cases in need of assisted breathing in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, 9,851,504 COVID-19 patients or over 91 per cent of the total infections have so far recovered.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: Over 1,000 Artefacts Missing From Presidential Palace and PM’s Official Residence Taken Over by Protesters, Says Lankan Police.

More than 242.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 211 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has already recorded COVID-19 infections with Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and is accelerating the inoculation of its people with the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)