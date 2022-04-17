Hanoi [Vietnam], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 14,660 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 3,814 from Saturday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, which are all domestically transmitted, were recorded in 60 cities and provinces.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 1,253 new cases on Sunday, followed by the northern provinces of Yen Bai with 801 and Quang Ninh with 778.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,432,547 with 42,944 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 8,936,846 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 86 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Approximately 209.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including more than 192.2 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the Ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Sunday, it has registered more than 10.4 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

