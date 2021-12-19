Hanoi [Vietnam], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 16,110 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 16,093 locally transmitted and 17 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi logged the highest number of infections on Sunday with 1,405 cases, followed by southern Ca Mau province with 1,345 cases, and southern Ho Chi Minh City with 1,014 cases.

Also Read | COVID-19 Booster Shot 80% Effective Against Severe Omicron, Says Report.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 15,40,478 with 29,566 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 11,07,962 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 10,799 from Saturday.

Some 138.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including roughly 62 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Also Read | TikTok to Launch Delivery Service With Food From Viral Videos in US.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication and infectivity. As of Sunday, the country has registered over 1.53 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)