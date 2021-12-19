President Ram Nath Kovind during his meeting with a Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): A Parliamentary delegation from Vietnam led by the chairman of its National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Welcoming the delegation to India, the President said that New Delhi and Vietnam enjoy excellent relations at the leadership level in the contemporary time. "Our people cherish the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and President Ho Chi Minh," said President Kovind, according to a release by Presidential Secretariat.

He noted that India and Vietnam have been working with ASEAN to contribute to a free, open, peaceful, prosperous, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region governed by international law.

"Our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covers a wide range of areas - from political engagement to trade and investment ties, energy cooperation, development partnership, defence and security cooperation and people-to-people relations," President Kovind said.

Recalling his visit to Vietnam in 2018, the President said that he himself witnessed the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam and ancient civilizational exchanges between two countries, including our strong Buddhist connections.

Noting that economic engagement between India and Vietnam has maintained a positive direction, despite the disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said that the defence partnership between India and Vietnam has been growing steadily.

"The strong defence cooperation between the two countries would contribute to peace, security and prosperity in the region," he added.

Speaking about the cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi at multilateral fora, the President said that our coordinated efforts at the UN and other fora have given voice to the majority of developing countries. (ANI)

