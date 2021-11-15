New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Vinay Kumar, an IFS officer of the 1992 batch, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Myanmar.

He is Additional Secretary in the Ministry at present.

An MEA release said he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

